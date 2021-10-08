Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NexImmune (NEXI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI):

10/6/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body's own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. "

NASDAQ NEXI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, research analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

