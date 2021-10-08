Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $638.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Resources Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.