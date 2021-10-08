Reviewing West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) & The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Bank of New York Mellon and West Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon $16.94 billion 2.78 $3.62 billion $4.01 13.60 West Bancorporation $109.83 million 4.71 $32.71 million $1.98 15.80

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. The Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Bank of New York Mellon and West Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon 0 4 8 0 2.67 West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus price target of $54.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.36%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. West Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of New York Mellon and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon 22.86% 9.27% 0.83% West Bancorporation 36.93% 18.10% 1.34%

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats West Bancorporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

