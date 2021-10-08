Rick Roetken Sells 5,800 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00.

Hayward stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $83,059,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hayward by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 599,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

