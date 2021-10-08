Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Riley Exploration Permian has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of REPX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

REPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 12,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $217,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 41,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) by 195.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

