Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of REPX stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 41,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 12,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $217,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,940 shares of company stock worth $2,348,342. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

