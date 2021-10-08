Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROOT shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Roots stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.81. 32,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,562. The firm has a market cap of C$118.71 million and a P/E ratio of 7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.35. Roots has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

