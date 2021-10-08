Ross M. Jessup Sells 10,000 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $33.72 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 168.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.