Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €9.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €12.65 ($14.88) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.22 ($14.37).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

