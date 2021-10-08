Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $55.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

