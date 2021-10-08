Royal Bank of Canada Trims RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Target Price to $87.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 277.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

