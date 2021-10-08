Rupee Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $71,793.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rupee has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

