Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 95,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sabre by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

