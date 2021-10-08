SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $981.15 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $981.15 million and $7.73 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00062943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00143697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,192.70 or 0.99938792 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.69 or 0.06525829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.