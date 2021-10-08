Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) versus Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Head to Head Review

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Trean Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.44 $138.21 million N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.62 $90.77 million $0.74 14.00

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Safety Insurance Group and Trean Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.79%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 19.01% 15.05% 6.44% Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48%

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

