Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

SAFM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.86. 558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,189. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.22 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.52.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

