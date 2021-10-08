Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 711.0 days.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Sasol has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

