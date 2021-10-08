Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 711.0 days.
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Sasol has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $19.64.
Sasol Company Profile
