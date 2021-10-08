Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

BFS opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

