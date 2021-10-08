Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 288,015 shares.The stock last traded at $41.49 and had previously closed at $41.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,326,000 after buying an additional 1,324,354 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 617,146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 486,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 885,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 161,632 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

