Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,551,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

