Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of STNG opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 221,924 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

