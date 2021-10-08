Scotiabank Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$9.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.94.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.40. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,946,031.62. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

