ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.93 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $12,159.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,972,320 coins and its circulating supply is 38,288,709 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

