SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Trading Down 2.5%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 267,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,321,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 107.39% and a negative net margin of 119.37%.

In other SCWorx news, Director Steven Wallitt sold 100,000 shares of SCWorx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of SCWorx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,000 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of SCWorx as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Company Profile (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

