Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.87

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.87 and traded as low as C$19.52. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$20.11, with a volume of 71,014 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.76, for a total value of C$237,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,346,656.40. Also, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$287,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,449.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

