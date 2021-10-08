Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$7.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.35.

Shares of SES opened at C$5.18 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.29 and a 1-year high of C$5.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -14.15.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

