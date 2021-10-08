Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.99

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.99 and last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 15921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.86.

SMLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average is $112.32. The firm has a market cap of $878.02 million, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

