SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading 3.3% Higher

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.49. 6,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 367,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 19,855 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $440,185.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,540 shares of company stock worth $6,655,185 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

