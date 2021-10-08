Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post sales of $5.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.61 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $20.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRTS opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

