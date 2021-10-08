Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.87.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after buying an additional 1,002,659 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 869,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after buying an additional 638,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 274,093 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

