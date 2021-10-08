Serum Trading Down 4% This Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $249.31 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $7.87 or 0.00014623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00233455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

