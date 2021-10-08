SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGBAF. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.