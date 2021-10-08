Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

