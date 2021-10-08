Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.14 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

