Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 23,100 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,944 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,384,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $64.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

