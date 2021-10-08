Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 5,575 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Guardant Health by 233.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

