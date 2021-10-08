SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Ambarella worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

AMBA opened at $158.65 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $169.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

