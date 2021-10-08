SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yandex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Yandex by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,477,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,560,000 after acquiring an additional 88,497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Yandex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,362,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Yandex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,602,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,347,000 after acquiring an additional 49,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 155.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.