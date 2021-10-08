SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 21.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 587.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth $2,637,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $110.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

