SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 80.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,370 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,741 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 386.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,477 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

