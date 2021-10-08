Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 270 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 45.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BLKB opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,867.25 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

