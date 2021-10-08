Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $347,000 Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $26.57 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

