Short Interest in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rises By 25.4%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,600 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

