Short Interest in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Declines By 15.5%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 647,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
NYSE:AWR opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.04.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.
American States Water Company Profile
