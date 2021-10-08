Short Interest in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Declines By 15.5%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 647,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NYSE:AWR opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

