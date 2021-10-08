Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Increases By 17.4%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

AIV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.24. 7,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,038. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 871,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 341,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,717.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

