Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Drops By 19.3%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 122,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

