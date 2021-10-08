Short Interest in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Declines By 21.1%

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 56,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,057 shares of company stock worth $1,207,655. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,764,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Civeo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. 1,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. Civeo has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 3.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.