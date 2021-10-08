Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Increases By 21.7%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ELPQF opened at $4.68 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

