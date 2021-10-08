Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Increases By 21.7%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ELPQF opened at $4.68 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
