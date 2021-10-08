Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Drops By 15.1%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 13,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

