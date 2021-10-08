Short Interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Rises By 24.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 12,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on YMM. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

NYSE:YMM traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $16.75. 29,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $20,000,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $345,594,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $106,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $57,879,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $39,903,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.